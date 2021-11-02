Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Issues Earnings Results

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,684. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Univar Solutions stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

