Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Update

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Univar Solutions stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. 4,708,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.88.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,408,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 91,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.