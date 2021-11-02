Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Uniti Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.610-$1.650 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNIT opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

