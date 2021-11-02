United States Cellular (USM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect United States Cellular to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in United States Cellular by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

