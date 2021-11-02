United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Short Interest Update

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.80.

URI stock opened at $383.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.79. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $178.85 and a 12-month high of $384.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

