United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) & Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Head-To-Head Analysis

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -17,218.09% Align Technology 19.70% 21.88% 14.13%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Health Products and Align Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Align Technology 0 1 12 0 2.92

Align Technology has a consensus target price of $735.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.24%. Given Align Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than United Health Products.

Volatility & Risk

United Health Products has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Align Technology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Align Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Health Products and Align Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$15.71 million N/A N/A Align Technology $2.47 billion 21.14 $1.78 billion $22.41 29.52

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products.

Summary

Align Technology beats United Health Products on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding. Its customers include hospitals, clinics and physicians, home care providers, municipalities and government agencies and nursing homes and assisted living environments. The company was founded on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment comprises of intraoral scanning systems such as single hardware platforms and restorative or orthodontic software options, ancillary products, and other related additional services. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger, and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

