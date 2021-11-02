United Fire Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.34 million, a P/E ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.12. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

