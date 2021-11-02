United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stake Cut by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,335,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 665,000 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for 5.6% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $226,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

UAL traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. 170,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,381,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.16) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

