Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

UL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $53.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. Unilever has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Unilever by 531.8% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Unilever by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 311,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

