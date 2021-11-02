UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Up 25.3% in October

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.