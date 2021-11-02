Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) One Day Volume Tops $119,142.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $22.30 million and $119,142.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00081667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00076016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00101858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,370.38 or 1.00062029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.24 or 0.07052204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

