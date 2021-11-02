Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $21.98

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $24.38. Under Armour shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 355,092 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 59,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

