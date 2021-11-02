Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $21.98

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $24.38. Under Armour shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 355,092 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.
The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 59,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
