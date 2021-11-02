Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $252.03 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $252.03 million and $13.74 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,331.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.60 or 0.00954671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.91 or 0.00263552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00215401 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000984 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032575 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

