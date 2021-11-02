UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report sales of $327.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.69 million. UDR reported sales of $301.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

UDR traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,350. UDR has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,278,750. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in UDR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 320.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in UDR by 11.5% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

