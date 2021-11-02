UBS Group Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.45 ($120.53).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €88.30 ($103.88) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €84.50 and its 200 day moving average is €86.22. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.