UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.27 ($133.26).

Shares of RHM opened at €84.60 ($99.53) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

