UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €59.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.97 ($72.91).

BNP opened at €59.67 ($70.20) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.20. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

