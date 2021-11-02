UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 77,462 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,462 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $108,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after buying an additional 489,192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after buying an additional 405,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after buying an additional 382,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $354.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.10 and a 200 day moving average of $366.40. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

