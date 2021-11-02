UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,097 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.55% of Markel worth $89,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $43,602,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Markel by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,316.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,257.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,229.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Co. has a one year low of $938.10 and a one year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 57.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

