UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,164 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $99,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 419,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 165,276 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

