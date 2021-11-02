UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,266 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $87,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 683,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

