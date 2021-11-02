UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,498 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Church & Dwight worth $101,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,145,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,851,000 after purchasing an additional 175,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

