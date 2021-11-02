UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,991 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Kellogg worth $113,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.