U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
USCB stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43.
U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
U.S. Century Bank Company Profile
U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.
