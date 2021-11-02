U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

USCB stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.