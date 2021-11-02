Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $120,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,923,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,915,000 after acquiring an additional 425,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 13.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,791 shares of company stock worth $4,983,475 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.