Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 78.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 50.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

Plug Power stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

