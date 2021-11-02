Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.14% of Veritiv worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.51.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

