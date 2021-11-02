Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.37 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 247.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $239.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.29, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $239.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.89.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.95.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,125 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.