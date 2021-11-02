Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Bottomline Technologies (de) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of EPAY opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,827 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

