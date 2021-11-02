Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.