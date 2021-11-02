Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 117,665 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,665 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 19.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 562,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

