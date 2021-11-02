TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce $567.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $570.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563.91 million. TTEC posted sales of $492.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,641. TTEC has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.38.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,145,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in TTEC by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TTEC by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,103,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.