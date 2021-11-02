Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comcast in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the cable giant will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

CMCSA opened at $52.26 on Monday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FIL Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 626.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 88,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 75,948 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Comcast by 76.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,691,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,506,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,209,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

