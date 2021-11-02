TrueFi (TRU) Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $360.55 million and approximately $25.64 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00229158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096640 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

