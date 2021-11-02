TrueFi Achieves Market Cap of $360.55 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. TrueFi has a market cap of $360.55 million and $25.64 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00229158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096640 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

