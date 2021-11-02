trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of trivago stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. 23,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.60 million, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in trivago stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 536.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in trivago were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

