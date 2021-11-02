Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Triterras stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Triterras has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Triterras by 200.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triterras by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Triterras in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

