TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPVG opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $548.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

