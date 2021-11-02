TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $30.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $32.80 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 215,309 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $16,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 398,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

