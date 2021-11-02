Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 6elm Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

6elm Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,791 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises 8.3% of 6elm Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 6elm Capital LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCOM traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. 48,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,844. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

