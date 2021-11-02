Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Trinseo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.95) EPS. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

