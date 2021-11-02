Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

