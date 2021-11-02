Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in October

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TSRYY opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

