Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in October

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TSRYY opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.