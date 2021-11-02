Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Monday.

Get Traton alerts:

OTCMKTS TRATF traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047. Traton has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.