TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at CSFB

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TA. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.81.

TSE TA opened at C$13.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.38. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.96 and a 1-year high of C$14.54.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.3297655 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.82%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

