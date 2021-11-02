Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 24,625 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,541% compared to the average volume of 1,501 call options.

NYSE ACM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. AECOM has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -74.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,781,000 after buying an additional 39,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,986,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,184,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

