Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 81,098 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,684% compared to the average volume of 4,546 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTD opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Nxt-ID has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 128,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

