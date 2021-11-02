TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

NRDY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 747,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,496. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $480.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

