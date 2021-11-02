Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Shares Down 0.2%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.62. 49,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 40,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.