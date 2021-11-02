Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $72,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 124,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,159,008. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.